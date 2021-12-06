Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Hold

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QFIN. CLSA boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of QFIN opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.