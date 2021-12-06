Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,022. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.