Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,022. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.