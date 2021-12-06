Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post sales of $134.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $507.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,152 shares of company stock worth $18,359,776 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,005. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.