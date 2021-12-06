Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.88 Million

Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to post sales of $36.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.15 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HTBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $489.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,653 shares of company stock worth $1,691,714. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.