Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce sales of $151.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $152.70 million. Harmonic reported sales of $131.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $503.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.80 million to $504.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $574.60 million, with estimates ranging from $556.10 million to $587.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.70, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,695 shares of company stock worth $3,862,865 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 236.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $13,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Harmonic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 702.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,019 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

