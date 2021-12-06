Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.69. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.