Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Aegis raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.92. 207,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,907. The company has a market cap of $854.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

