Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.11 Million

Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $31.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.02 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $116.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.34 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $129.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $492.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

