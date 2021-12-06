Zacks: Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.88. 1,303,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,358. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.