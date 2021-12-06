Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

ACM Research stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.60. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

