Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.