Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post sales of $270.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.25 million to $301.74 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $961.46 million to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $25,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

