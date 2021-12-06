Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

