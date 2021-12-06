Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.34 million and the lowest is $60.35 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $360,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Saul Centers by 187.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 29.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Saul Centers by 11.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

