Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.34 million and the lowest is $60.35 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $360,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Saul Centers by 187.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 29.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Saul Centers by 11.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.