Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.08. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. 2,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.81.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,209 shares of company stock worth $1,215,504 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

