Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. 348,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

