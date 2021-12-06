Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OBNK stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

