Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.91 Million

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report $103.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.67 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $400.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $410.72 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $413.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86. First Busey has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

