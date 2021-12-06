Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

CBOE traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.20. The company had a trading volume of 538,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.60.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

