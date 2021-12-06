Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $76.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.22 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $303.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $303.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.83 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $305.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

