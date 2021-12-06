Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $76.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.22 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $303.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $303.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.83 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $305.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
