Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 165,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,623. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.72. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $86,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 87,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

