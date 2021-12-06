Zacks: Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post $1.98 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.18. Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. 4,544,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,944. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

