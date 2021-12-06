Zacks: Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. Stantec also reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STN shares. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

