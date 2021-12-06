Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Announce $3.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $13.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $455.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

