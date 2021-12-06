Zacks: Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. Repligen reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $18.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.75 and its 200-day moving average is $247.27. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

