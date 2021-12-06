Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Ocugen stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,970,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,767,520. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 18.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 over the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 315,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.