Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

