Zacks: Analysts Expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Brokerages predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $330,000.00 to $17.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,851. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.