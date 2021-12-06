Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.20 Million

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report $128.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.22 million and the lowest is $126.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $135.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $520.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $540.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $509.39 million, with estimates ranging from $504.52 million to $512.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 72,021 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

