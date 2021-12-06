Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Limoneira reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limoneira by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter worth $180,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Limoneira by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter worth $439,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.87 million, a PE ratio of -39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.95%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

