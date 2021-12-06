Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post sales of $197.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.52 million. EZCORP reported sales of $178.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $795.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $790.17 million to $800.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $870.09 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $887.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in EZCORP by 59.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $459,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EZPW opened at $7.12 on Monday. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.13 million, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.94.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.