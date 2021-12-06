Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce sales of $149.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.94 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $591.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $622.48 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $340,301. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

