Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $58.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.98. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

