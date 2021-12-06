Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report sales of $58.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $55.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.55. 112,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

