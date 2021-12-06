Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Decreased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

