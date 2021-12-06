YF Link (YFL) Achieves Market Cap of $29.18 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $29.18 million and $218,409.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $566.66 or 0.01158371 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00038565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00217192 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.