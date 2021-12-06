Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Financial Comparison

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Genius Sports alerts:

This table compares Genius Sports and Xponential Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 14.33 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -68.49% -33.62% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genius Sports and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 7 0 2.88 Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Genius Sports currently has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 186.36%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Genius Sports’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Genius Sports on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.