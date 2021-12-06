Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 126.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Xilinx by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $217.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

