Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.