Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 573.23 and a beta of 2.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

