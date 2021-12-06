Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,140,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in RH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $537.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.00.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.