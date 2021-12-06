Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $332.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.22 and its 200 day moving average is $341.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

