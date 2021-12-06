Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises approximately 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,555 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,759. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $489.65.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $450.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

