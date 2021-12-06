WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 761,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

