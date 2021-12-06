Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $384.37 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $384.37 or 0.00790767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $738,382.54 and $389.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.08 or 0.08336287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.73 or 1.00170678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00076332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

