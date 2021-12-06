Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $384.37 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $384.37 or 0.00790767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $738,382.54 and $389.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054933 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.08 or 0.08336287 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00058721 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.73 or 1.00170678 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00076332 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile
Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.