World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $200.45

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $200.45, but opened at $208.21. World Acceptance shares last traded at $206.73, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,850. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $2,368,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.