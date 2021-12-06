Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

