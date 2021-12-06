WINkLink (WIN) Price Down 23.8% This Week

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. WINkLink has a market cap of $508.20 million and approximately $290.36 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.87 or 0.08258443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.96 or 1.00064305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

