WINk Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013081 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.00546362 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

