Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $21.55 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.97 or 0.08422027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.78 or 1.00114209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

